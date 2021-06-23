Tom Gleeson Uses ‘LOL’ In A Tweet, Oh And His Perth Show Is Cancelled - Noise11.com

Comedian Tom Gleeson has outed himself as a dinosaur by using the obsolete ‘LOL’ in a tweet. Oh yeah and his Perth show has been cancelled.

Gleeson, who arrived in Perth from Sydney today only to discover he was being sent home because of Covid lockouts tweeted, “Just arrived in Perth to be told NSW residents aren’t allowed in. I’ve visited no exposure sites, no hotspots and here’s the fun part … I’M FULLY VACCINATED! LOL! (Sorry for cancelled gigs Perth. I did my best.)”

Oh dear, as far back as 2015 it was reported that only old people were still using ‘LOL’.

In 2015, ‘LOL’ had fallen into last place with only 1.9% of people still using the term compared to 51.4% who had moved on to the much more articulate ‘haha’. Alternatives included emoji usage second with 33.7% usage and in third place ‘hehe’ taking up 13.1% of internet posts.

What is worse for Tom is that further breaking down the use of ‘LOL’, women were more likely to post the term over men.

But yes, other news…Tom’s gig in Perth has been cancelled.

Just arrived in Perth to be told NSW residents aren’t allowed in. I’ve visited no exposure sites, no hotspots and here’s the fun part … I’M FULLY VACCINATED! LOL! (Sorry for cancelled gigs Perth. I did my best.) pic.twitter.com/XRROfPfVBs — Tom Gleeson (@nonstoptom) June 23, 2021

