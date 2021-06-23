 Tom Gleeson Uses ‘LOL’ In A Tweet, Oh And His Perth Show Is Cancelled - Noise11.com
Tom Gleeson

Tom Gleeson

Tom Gleeson Uses ‘LOL’ In A Tweet, Oh And His Perth Show Is Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2021

in News

Comedian Tom Gleeson has outed himself as a dinosaur by using the obsolete ‘LOL’ in a tweet. Oh yeah and his Perth show has been cancelled.

Gleeson, who arrived in Perth from Sydney today only to discover he was being sent home because of Covid lockouts tweeted, “Just arrived in Perth to be told NSW residents aren’t allowed in. I’ve visited no exposure sites, no hotspots and here’s the fun part … I’M FULLY VACCINATED! LOL! (Sorry for cancelled gigs Perth. I did my best.)”

Oh dear, as far back as 2015 it was reported that only old people were still using ‘LOL’.

In 2015, ‘LOL’ had fallen into last place with only 1.9% of people still using the term compared to 51.4% who had moved on to the much more articulate ‘haha’. Alternatives included emoji usage second with 33.7% usage and in third place ‘hehe’ taking up 13.1% of internet posts.

What is worse for Tom is that further breaking down the use of ‘LOL’, women were more likely to post the term over men.

But yes, other news…Tom’s gig in Perth has been cancelled.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Have Some Shows To Do

Lizzie Mack and The Wiggles OG Murray Cook will gather up The Soul Movers for a run into the ACT and the NSW south coast next week.

40 mins ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Music Is Love Tour Postponed

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is another Covid restriction casualty.

1 hour ago
Torch Fest Sydney
Announcement: Torch Festival Sydney Postponed Due To Covid Restrictions

The Torch Festival in Sydney is another Covid casualty following the new Sydney Covid outbreak.

3 hours ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Has Some New Project Called AionWell or Rushiam or Something

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has wrapped the branding for his next tour into something he is presenting as some kind of biochemical industry, product or project called Rushiam or AionWell or … whatever. Its somewhat confusing right now.

8 hours ago
Grinspoon
Spring Loaded Festival Adds Melbourne and Brisbane Dates

Alt-Music festival Spring Loaded has new dates for Brisbane and Melbourne.

10 hours ago
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham To Tour The Song Club

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham will take ‘The Song Club’ on the road between July and November.

1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Four Weeks At No 1

It's a fourth week of Olivia Rodrigo holding the top of both the Singles and Albums Charts with her "Good 4 U" track and her "SOUR" album.

2 days ago