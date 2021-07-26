 Tom Jones To Tour UK - Noise11.com
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tom Jones, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tom Jones To Tour UK

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2021

in News

Sir Tom Jones has announced the ‘Surrounded By Time Tour’.

Jones is set to embark on a four-date UK arena run in support of his 41st studio album of the same name this December.

The tour kicks off on December 5 in Scotland at Glasgow’s The SSE Hydro and wraps at The O2 in London on December 9.

Jones’ tweeted: “Very excited to announce my Surrounded By Time Tour!

I will be performing arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham & London this December.”

Meanwhile, Sir Tom recently vowed to never retire from music.

Tom Jones intends to keep playing concerts until his body doesn’t allow him to do so anymore.

He said: “I’ve got good bones and I am pretty fit, and as long as I’ve got two bloody legs, I’ll keep performing.

“I can’t wait for live shows because I love singing to a lot of people. Without them, what’s the point?”

But Tom insists the days of women throwing their underwear at him when he’s up on stage are long gone because his days of gyrating his hips and wearing tight pants are very much behind him now.

Tom Jones said: “The tight pants, open neck shirt, people throwing things at me – that went with time.

“I concentrate more on the way I sing as opposed to the way I move. You can’t be up there saying, ‘I am Mr. Macho,’ because I’m not. I’m not jumping all over the place, but I must admit that I don’t feel 80.”

Sir Tom Jones’ 2021 tour dates are:

December 5, Glasgow The SSE Hyrdo
December 6, Manchester AO Arena
December 8, Birmingham Utilita Arena
December 9, London The O2 Arena

music-news.com

Noise11.com

