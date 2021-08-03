Tom LeGarde of The LeGarde Twins Dies Aged 90 - Noise11.com

Tom LeGarde, one half of country group The LeGarde Twins, has died at the age of 90.

Tom’s twin brother Ted died in 2018.

The LeGarde Twins performed in Australia in the 1950s where they were known as ‘Australia’s Yodeling Stockmen’. In 1957 they relocated to Canada and soon after based themselves in California.

They went on to open the LeGarde Twins Country Music Theatre in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

In 1967 Tom and Ted had a part in Star Trek in the episode ‘I, Mudd’.

Country singer Graeme Connors posted, “Very sad to report that Tom LeGarde has passed away in his adopted ‘hometown’ of Nashville, two years after the death of his much loved twin brother Ted.

“The LeGarde Twins were born in my hometown of Mackay Queensland and were ‘larger than life’ early Australian country music pioneers.

“Tom and Ted had an international perspective long before it was ‘cool’ and I recall on my first visit to Nashville in the early ’90’s how they generously took me to meet everyone who was anyone at that time in Music City.

“Being stars in the early years of the American Country industry they looked the part and dressed the part while always proud of their Australian roots.

“The LeGarde Twins earned their place in the history of Country Music for the courage and tenacity to pursue their dreams on the world stage”.

