 Tones and I Makes the '1,000,000,000 List' for Dance Monkey
Tones and I Makes the ‘1,000,000,000 List’ for Dance Monkey

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ has now been streamed over 1 billion times across various platforms qualifying the Victorian musician for the prestigious APRA AMCOS ‘1,000,000,000 List’.

APRA CEO Dean Ormston presented Toni Watson (Tones and I) for the rare Australian achievement. “The reason for this award is to signal the importance of the songwriter, who is sometimes behind-the-scenes. Tones’ talent is incredible: she’s the artist and the person behind-the-scenes with a song she wrote one hundred percent herself. Her career is just beginning,” said Ormston.

“It was only when I wasn’t trying at all that it happened, and I wrote this song in about a half an hour,” Tones said in a speech to APRA AMCOS staff, her co-managers Lemon Tree Music and Artists Only and her publisher Kobalt Music Group.

The 1,000,000,000 List is compiled from streaming stats for Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Vevo, Amazon, Google Play and others.

The award goes to the songwriter, not the performer. In this case Toni Watson is both.

