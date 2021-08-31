 Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres - Noise11.com
Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2021

in News

A trailer for Todd Haynes Velvet Underground documentary has been unveiled ahead of the premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 October.

Haynes also curated the soundtrack album for the doco. The soundtrack not only features The Velvet Undergound music but also tracks essential to the story from Bo Diddley, Nico and The Primitives.

The soundtrack will also be released on 15 October 2021.

The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack
Track List
Disc 1
1. Venus In Furs – The Velvet Underground 5:12
2. The Wind – The Diablos 3:05
3. 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) – The Theatre of Eternal Music 6:21
4. Heroin [mono] – The Velvet Underground 7:14
5. Road Runner (Live) – Bo Diddley 4:14
6. The Ostrich – The Primitives 2:25
7. I’m Waiting For The Man – The Velvet Underground 4:40
8. Chelsea Girls – Nico 7:27
9. Sunday Morning – The Velvet Underground 2:56
Disc 2
1. Sister Ray (Live) – The Velvet Underground 19:03
2. Pale Blue Eyes – The Velvet Underground 5:40
3. Foggy Notion – The Velvet Underground 6:59
4. After Hours (Live) Version 1 – The Velvet Underground 2:56
5. Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground 4:09
6. Ocean – The Velvet Underground 5:14
7. All Tomorrow’s Parties – The Velvet Underground 5:53

