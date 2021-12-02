 Trevor Noah To Host 2022 Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah To Host 2022 Grammy Awards

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2021

in News

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year.

Trevor Noah, who hosted the 63rd Grammys back in March, will take to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena – currently known as the Staples Center – in Los Angeles on 31 January to serve as the master of ceremonies for the annual music prizegiving once again.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, the South African comedian said he was excited to host an in-person ceremony after presenting the virtual edition earlier this year.

“It was really, really fun, I was just lucky to be a part of it and I guess we had such a good time that we were like, ‘Imagine if we had people there, how much more fun would we have had?’ and so this year, the Grammys is going to be back,” he shared. “Hopefully, it’s going to be a full show, everybody’s going to be there; we’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m lucky to host.”

The award nominees were announced last week, with Jon Batiste leading with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Becomes Most Nominated Name In Grammy History

Jay-Z has become the most-nominated musician in Grammys history.

November 25, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australians Nominated For Grammy Award 2022

Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi are the Australian’s nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022.

November 24, 2021
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Rejected Grammy Offer For Eddie Tribute

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen has turned down the chance to play his dad's most famous guitar track at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

March 17, 2021
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Makes Black Lives Matter Statement At The Grammy Awards

Rappers Lil Baby and Killer Mike addressed police brutality with a stirring rendition of The Bigger Picture at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

March 16, 2021
Taylor Swift Folklore
The 2021 Grammy Awards Winners List

The Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards has gone to Billie Eilish while Taylor SWift takes home Album of the Year.

March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Wins First Ever Grammy

Megan Thee Stallion was among the winners during the pre-ceremony for the 2021 Grammy Awards, where several of the smaller categories were announced ahead of the main show which takes place later on Sunday (14.03.21) night.

March 15, 2021
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles To Open Grammy Awards

Harry Styles is to open the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

March 12, 2021