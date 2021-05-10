 Trey Songz Accused of Hit and Run - Noise11.com
Trey Songz

Trey Songz

Trey Songz Accused of Hit and Run

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

in News

R&B star Trey Songz has a new legal issue on his hands after he was accused of injuring a woman during a hit-and-run incident.

Trey Songz reportedly became embroiled in an argument with a female driver shortly after midnight on Thursday, and as the altercation escalated, Songz allegedly bumped his car into hers, prompting the woman to get out of her vehicle to confront him.

However, the singer is accused of speeding off, hitting her hand with his car in the process.

The alleged victim called the police over the altercation, which was registered as a hit-and-run.

The woman was not hospitalised as she declined medical attention, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear where the clash took place, but the incident is now under investigation.

Representatives for Songz have yet to officially comment on the claims, but a source close to the star has denied any wrongdoing.

The news emerges days after Songz was slapped with a lawsuit, accusing him of punching a bartender at a Cardi B concert in Hollywood in 2019, a week after prosecutors in Missouri declined to pursue charges following an alleged fight with a police officer at an American football game in January.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 18th Album

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hit their socials with a very simple message. Their 18th album is coming.

29 mins ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson To Tour Solo In 2022

Louis Tomlinson is set to head out on tour in 2022.

9 hours ago
Florence And The Machine perform at The Palais Theatre. Photo Zo Damage.
Florence + The Machine Sing New Song For Disney’s Cruella

Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on the 21st of May. Experience the film in cinemas or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.

12 hours ago
Amy Shark
Australian Charts: Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Is The Number One Album

The second album for local singer Amy Shark called "Cry Forever" becomes her second No.1 Album in Australia this week.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Sponsors Soccer Club

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

5 days ago
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Sued Over This Is America

Childish Gambino has been hit with legal action over allegations of copyright infringement regarding his Grammy Award-winning single This Is America.

5 days ago
Hayley Mary
Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

5 days ago