Trip The Switch Festival With Icehouse July 3 Cancelled Due To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2021

Queensland’s Trip The Switch music festival set for Ipswich, Queensland next weekend is the latest victim of #Gladyscluster.

The Trip The Switch organisers have not been able to succeed in the issue of a Covid exemption for the music festival headlined by Icehouse.

Iva Davies lives in Sydney and is not able to travel to Queensland under current rules. Likewise Shannon Noll, who is also a resident of New South Wales, is currently banned from entering Queensland.

The Trip The Switch organisers have issued the following statement:

Due to factors beyond our control, it is with deep regret we have to announce that the Trip The Switch event due to take place at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on July 3rd has been cancelled today based on advice from Queensland Health.

With the unfolding Covid-19 situation in Sydney and Queensland where both governments have imposed new restrictions and/or lockdowns due to the increased risk of transmission with the Delta Variant and Alpha Variant, tough restrictions have been implemented that prevent people from the Greater Sydney Metropolitan Area, where key band and crew members fr

om several of the bands appearing at the event live, from entering Queensland.

The organisers, artists and technicians had applied for Travel Exemptions for these key personnel to be able to perform at Trip The Switch and had provided a detailed substantial Covid-19 management plan for them. However, given the unfolding and expanding pandemic fears in Sydney and Brisbane, the department saw the risk of transmission as potentially too great.

Because of this, the organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster during Monday June 28th regarding refunds – please do not contact them before that as they will not be in a position to process refunds until Monday – and we urge anyone who had booked accommodation or made travel arrangements to cancel them today or as soon as possible.

