U2 Stamped Out of Ireland - Noise11.com

Ireland’s An Post has unveiled four special stamps marking U2’s distinguished music career.

Entitled ‘U2 – A Celebration 1976-2020’, the four-stamp set represents distinct eras in U2’s musical journey through four of the band’s most memorable albums: ‘The Joshua Tree’ (1987), ‘Achtung Baby’ (1991), ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000), and ‘Songs of Experience’ (2017). A booklet of four stamps (€5.40) contains two ‘N’ stamps covering standard post within the island of Ireland and two ‘W’ for posting around the world.

For fans of U2 and Irish design, there is a range of specially created stamp collectibles including:

· a First Day Cover envelope with an early photo (by Colm Henry) of the young Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton performing at Dublin’s legendary Dandelion Market.

· a Souvenir Sheet featuring a special edition U2 360° Tour ‘panorama’ stamp set within a wider image (by Ralph Larmann) of the iconic stage in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Capturing the career of one of the world’s greatest rock bands on the tiny canvas of a stamp required expert design. With input from the band, An Post worked with U2’s Creative Director Gavin Friday, as well as graphic designer Shaughn McGrath, to develop four concepts inspired by the band’s extensive album catalogue. Each stamp has a different shape and range of print finishes to capture the evolution of the band over four decades.

Adam Clayton said – “In a year with so many restrictions, it’s fun to think that we can travel from our homes in Ireland to anywhere in the world, courtesy of An Post.”



Garrett Bridgeman, MD of An Post Mails & Parcels said – “For fellow lifelong U2 fans and admirers of Irish design, it’s a great pleasure to announce these very special stamps celebrating the remarkable global impact of U2 since their formation in 1976. This stamp issue also acknowledges the band members’ massive impact on global culture and society, from their work on climate change to social justice and more recently, here in Ireland with their response to the nation’s fight against COVID-19.”

Shaughn McGrath said – “The stamps feel like a culmination of my work for U2. Each album has an icon that has come to represent its ideas and concepts. In addition, each stamp has its own individual shape and together these act as a collective silhouette and a unique visual signature.”

The special U2 stamp booklets are available from post offices nationwide and online at anpost.com/U2 Specially designed First Day Cover envelopes and other stamp collectibles are available now in selected post offices nationwide and at anpost.com/U2

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments