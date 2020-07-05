UK Charts: Haim Album Debuts At No 1

The eponymous LA pop-rock band made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana finish the week ahead of the pack by 4,000 chart sales, claiming the most downloads and vinyl of the past seven days, putting them in pole position on the Official Vinyl Chart too.

It’s their second Number 1 collection, with their 2013 debut Days Are Gone also reaching the top spot; follow-up Something to Tell You placed at Number 2 in 2017.

In a statement to OfficialCharts.com, Haim said:

“The UK has always supported us and we are forever grateful. We wish we could celebrate with you all but we feel your love all the way here in Los Angeles.”

Meanwhile, last week’s Number 1 Rough and Rowdy Ways by Bob Dylan comes in at Number 2, just ahead of Jessie Ware’s new album What’s Your Pleasure? at 3, singer-songwriter Jessie’s highest charting album to date, beating her previous personal best of Number 5 with her 2012 debut Devotion. What’s Your Pleasure is Jessie’s fourth consecutive Top 10 album. See where all of Jessie Ware’s singles and albums charted in the UK.

American musical trio Khruangbin debut at Number 7 with their third album Mordechai, their first UK Top 10, it’s also the best seller in UK independent record shops, topping the Official Record Store Chart. Wigan indie outfit The Lathums land at Number 14 with their EP The Memories We Make.

Further down, Tyneside musician Nadine Shah earns her first Top 40 album with Kitchen Sink at 29. This week Nadine gave an incredibly in-depth and personal interview on our live stream series The Record Club, with no topic off limits, from societal pressures on women to openly discussing the impact of coronavirus on her career and personal life. In response to a fan question about worrying if she may have to return to a 9 to 5 job, she admitted: “I still have that worry now, especially right now with coronavirus. I’ve lost all of my shows and I refuse to not talk about it. I am skint now because I didn’t save. I honestly find it hard to imagine that I can make another album after this. I fear this is my last one.”

In a tweet to @OfficialCharts since, Nadine has teased that there is more new material to come.

