UK Charts: The Weeknd Is Heading For No 1 - Noise11.com

UK Charts: The Weeknd Is Heading For No 1

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2021

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

The Weeknd’s brand-new single Take My Breath is on track to claim the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart, currently at Number 9 on the Official Chart: First Look. The Max Martin-produced disco-pop song could earn the Canadian star his 12th UK Top 10 single this Friday (August 13).

KSI and Lil Wayne’s new collaboration Lose is on course for a Top 10 debut, starting at Number 10. If it holds on to its current position, it will earn KSI his eighth Top 10 single and Lil Wayne his seventh and first in seven years – since his guest feature on Chris Brown’s 2014 hit Loyal.

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is set for a seventh week at Number 1 – his closest competition is The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s Stay (2).

Elsewhere in the Top 20, Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember is on course to hit a new peak, so far up three places to Number 4, and dance track Talk About by Rain Radio and DJ Craig Gorman is up two spots to Number 15.

