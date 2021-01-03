 UK Producer Steve Brown (Wham, Freddie Mercury) Has Died - Noise11.com
UK Producer Steve Brown (Wham, Freddie Mercury) Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

UK producer Steve Brown has died. At this stage a Cause of Death has not been revealed.

Steve Brown produced Wham ‘Young Guns’, ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Club Tropicana’, Freddie Mercury ‘The Great Pretender’, The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’, and for Australia The Angels ‘Howling’ album and the Boom Crash Opera hits ‘Great Wall’ and ‘Hands Up In the Air’.

Brown has worked with ABC, Alison Moyet, Elton John and Manic Street Preachers.

In a statement The Cult announced, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown he was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you “.

From Manic Street Preachers, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him-he taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends “

