UK Producer Steve Brown (Wham, Freddie Mercury) Has Died - Noise11.com

UK producer Steve Brown has died. At this stage a Cause of Death has not been revealed.

Steve Brown produced Wham ‘Young Guns’, ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Club Tropicana’, Freddie Mercury ‘The Great Pretender’, The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’, and for Australia The Angels ‘Howling’ album and the Boom Crash Opera hits ‘Great Wall’ and ‘Hands Up In the Air’.

Brown has worked with ABC, Alison Moyet, Elton John and Manic Street Preachers.

In a statement The Cult announced, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown he was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you “.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown he was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you 🌹#RIP #SteveBrown pic.twitter.com/raRmfsIV5P — THE CULT (@officialcult) January 2, 2021

From Manic Street Preachers, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him-he taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends “

So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him-he taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/S1Mta9Y1HR — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) January 2, 2021

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments