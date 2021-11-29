v. Spy v. Spy. 1984 Show To Be Released For Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

A live recording of the v. Spy v. Spy 1984 Prince of Wales show will be released as part of the Desk Tape Series to raise funds for Support Act’s Roadies Fund.

v. Spy v. Spy Live at the Prince of Wales 1984’ is the 21st release in the Desk Tape Series.

The recording was captured by the band’s crew Mark Woods and Michael Lippold.

v.Spy v.Spy had formed in 1981. In 1984 they were on the verge of the national breakthrough, finally cracking the charts with ‘Don’t Tear It Down’ in 1986.

Craig Bloxom recalls, “We jelled together from our first rehearsal in the squats of Glebe in 1980.

“We set up our gear downstairs in the mouldy cellar and jammed our hearts out raising hell and making a huge racket.

“We realised early on we had a musical spark and enjoyed playing with each other.

“Nobody was keen to be lead singer however so we made a lot of vocal noises and shrieks and yells taking turns to sing as required but only if necessary.”

The Desk Tape Series can be found here.

