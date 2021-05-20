Vance Joy Releases First New Music In Three Years - Noise11.com

Vance Joy has released ‘Missing Piece’, his first new music in three years.

“Missing Piece is a song about being separated from someone you love. It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together.

“I wrote it with Joel Little on a zoom call. I’m a big fan of his great songwriting and production. I think we tapped into something that’s relatable given so many people around the world have been separated recently due to restricted travel.”

Vance Joy recently collaborated with Benny Blanco and Marshello on ‘You’.

