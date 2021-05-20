 Vance Joy Releases First New Music In Three Years - Noise11.com
Vance Joy - photo by Will Morrissey

Vance Joy - photo by Will Morrissey

Vance Joy Releases First New Music In Three Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Vance Joy has released ‘Missing Piece’, his first new music in three years.

“Missing Piece is a song about being separated from someone you love. It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together.

“I wrote it with Joel Little on a zoom call. I’m a big fan of his great songwriting and production. I think we tapped into something that’s relatable given so many people around the world have been separated recently due to restricted travel.”

Vance Joy recently collaborated with Benny Blanco and Marshello on ‘You’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Vance Joy Photos By Ian Laidlaw Vance Joy Photos By Ian Laidlaw Vance Joy Photos By Ian LaidlawVance Joy-4 Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gordi
Gordi Shares Live Performance of ‘Sandwiches’

Gordi has shared her performance of ‘Sandwiches’ recorded at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney.

2 hours ago
Hilltop Hoods
Hilltop Hoods Named At Australia’s Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2021

Australia’s hip-hop legends Hilltop Hoods will spruik the name of Record Store Day 2021 as the 2021 ambassadors.

2 hours ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Williams Wins A Webby

Pharrell Williams picked up the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for all the work he does for racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.

13 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse NFT To Benefit Artists

A photo of the late singer Amy Winehouse has been turned into a non-fungible token (NFT) and will auctioned off to help benefit struggling musicians.

14 hours ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sweden Renames Stockholm Venue Avicii Arena

Sweden’s Ericsson Globe in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in honour of Sweden DJ Tim Bergling (aka Avicii).

1 day ago
Montaigne at Eurovision 2021
Australia’s Montaigne’s ‘Technicolour’ Sure Fizzed At Eurovision

Australia has been bumped out of the Eurovision race early for the first time in five years, because of a very bizarre choice of song and artist with ‘Technicolour’ by Montaigne.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have A Red Nose Day Show On The Way

Coldplay will play a live-streamed concert on TikTok Monday May 24th to support Red Nose Day, the annual campaign to end child poverty. Just three days ahead of Red Nose Day 2021, Coldplay will give an intimate, four-song performance live from London at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7pm BST. This is an exclusive performance to benefit Red Nose Day, marking Coldplay's first-ever live concert on TikTok.

2 days ago