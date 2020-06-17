Vanessa Amorosi To Stream Performance From Los Angeles

Vanessa Amorosi will perform a virtual show for her fans from Los Angeles on 27 June.

Vanessa’s ‘Exclusive & Intimate from LA’ will feature a few of her band members streaming in from Victoria and Tasmania. Vanessa will do it from her Los Angeles home studio.

‘I am so excited to bring some new tracks from my new album “The Blacklisted Collection” as well as songs from the past, all from my home studio in LA with band members joining me from Melbourne and Tasmania! I’m also asking my fans to send in any questions they may have prior to the gig as I’m hoping to be able to answer them during the stream. Can’t wait!’, said Vanessa.

Vanessa’ sixth album ‘The Blacklisted Collection’ is her first indie release.

I'm so incredibly proud of these songs off The Blacklisted Collection. Check out my new @Spotify playlist featuring all my new tracks xx https://t.co/q3JjVoiw7s — Vanessa Amorosi (@VanessaAmorosi) May 7, 2020

Vanessa’s performance is via TIX Presents, a virtual platform for artists to play directly to fans. “We came up with TIX Presents at a time when artists are struggling, to offer them a new way to reach audiences. All profits go directly to the performer, while tickets are affordable and based on a pay-what-you-can model. We understand that fans and the public are suffering too, unable to access live entertainment or perhaps not having the funds to pay for live shows like they previously would,” says Sheila Moloney, CEO TIX.

The platform will also cast the Pam Ann Show from Miami in 2 July.

Vanessa Amorosi – Exclusive & Intimate from LA – Saturday June 27th at 8pm AEST

The Pam Ann Show – Live from Miami Biatch – Thursday July 2nd at 9pm AEST

Grab TIX at TIX

