Veteran Acts Outselling Pop Acts on US Chart - Noise11.com

Veteran Acts Outselling Pop Acts on US Chart

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2020

Veteran acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Bob Marley are outselling most of the pop acts currently in the USA.

Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits Vol 1’ with 24,755 sales, Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ with 17,319 sales, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits’ with 15,030 sales and Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ with 16,370 sales sold more copies than Top 10 pop acts Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s 4,254, Ariana Grande’s 10,896, Harry Styles’ 10,557, Juice WRLD’s 1,560 and Pop Smoke’s 410.

The two biggest physical releases in the USA last week were AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ with 114,445 physical sales and Chris Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’ with 75,076 physical sales.

Next to no-one is actually buying albums by Future & Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, The Kid Laroi, Lil Baby, King Von and 2 Chainz. They are listening but not buying meaning there is no fan base development.

Christmas albums are also selling more than pop albums right now. Dolly Parton’s ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ moved 18,505 copies, Michael Buble’s ‘Christmas’ sold 6,083 copies last week in the USA, Pentatonix ‘We Need A Little Christmas’ sold 17,110 copies and Mariah Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas’ sold 5,346 copies.The number don’t lie. Physical still sells in the USA but for heritage acts mainly. Hip Hop, R&B, and most Pop releases sales are “phoned in”, quite literally via streaming.

