Bon But Not Forgotten To Head Out for Bon Scott AC/DC 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The Bon Scott and AC/DC tribute event Bon But Not Forgotten is back for 2024 and this year marking the 50th anniversary of the band.

AC/DC played their first date ever in Sydney on December 31, 1973.

For 2024 Bon But Not Forgotten will feature The Poor’s front-man, Skenie, and female rock vocalist, Cynthia Gallie, together with James Morley (The Angels), and Rohan Moran.

Special guests on the shows are US band The Midnight Devils.

Dates are:

Friday July 5, 2024: Ravenswood Hotel – RAVENSWOOD, WA

Saturday July 6, 2024: The Charles Hotel – PERTH, WA

Friday July 12, 2024: The Bridge Hotel – ROZELLE, NSW

Saturday July 13, 2024: Oaks Hotel – ALBION RAIL PARK, NSW

Sunday July 14, 2024: Panania Hotel – PANANIA, NSW

Friday July 19, 2024: Pockets – MOORABBIN, VIC

Saturday July 20, 2024: The Wool Exchange – GEELONG, VIC

Sunday July 21, 2024: Corner Hotel – RICHMOND, VIC

