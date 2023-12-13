AC/DC’s First Ever Show To Be Celebrated With 50th Anniversary Show - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s very first concert ever 50 years ago in Sydney will be celebrated with two performances with the poorly chosen anointed ‘Bon But Not Forgotten’ title.

The lineup will fetaure James Morley (ex-The Angels), Cynthia Gallie, Rohan Moran, Kevin Hunt, and Greg Aldridge. Bon Scott wasn’t in the original line-up. He replaced Dave Evans 10 months later on 24 October 1974.

AC/DC played their very first show at Chequers nightclub in Sydney on 31 December 1973. These shows come exactly 50 years later.

The original line-up for AC/DC was Dave Evans (lead vocals), Angus Young (lead guitar), Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar), Colin Burgess (drums) and Larry Van Kriedt (bass).

In 2013 Dave Evans told Noise11, “It was New Year’s Eve, we got that gig and we killed it, we absolutely killed it because everyone was drunk, but anyway. It was a great start to the band to be in the top nightspot absolutely chock full of people going crazy on New Year’s Eve. We couldn’t have had a better start.”

AC/DC setlist from December 31, 1973

Set One

School Days (Chuck Berry cover) (from TNT, 1975)

Honky Tonk Women (Rolling Stones cover)

Get Back (The Beatles cover)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Rolling Stones cover)

No Particular Place To Go (Chuck Berry cover)

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) The Beatles cover)

The Old Bay Road

Midnight Rock

Show Business (from High Voltage, 1975)

Rock N Roll Singer (from TNT, 1975)

Soul Stripper (from High Voltage, 1975)

Rockin’ In The Parlour (b-side of Can I Sit Next To Your Girl, 1974)

Can I Sit Next To You Girl (from TNT, 1975)

Baby Please Don’t Go (Big Joe Williams cover) (from High Voltage, 1975)

Set Two

School Days (Chuck Berry cover) (from TNT, 1975)

Honky Tonk Women (Rolling Stones cover)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Rolling Stones cover)

Nadine (Chuck Berry cover)

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

That’s Alright Mama (Elvis Presley cover)

Tutti Fruitti (Little Richard cover)

The Old Bay Road

Midnight Rock

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) The Beatles cover)

No Particular Place To Go (Chuck Berry cover)

Lucille (Little Richard cover)

Get Back (The Beatles cover)

All Right Now (Free cover)

Saturday, December 30, 2023: The Bridge Hotel – ROZELLE, NSW

www.oztix.com.au

Sunday, December 31, 2023: The Corner Hotel – RICHMOND, VIC

www.oztix.com.au

