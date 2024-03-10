 Brian Johnson of AC/DC Teams With Slash for Howlin’ Wolf Classic ‘Killing Floor’ - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Teams With Slash for Howlin’ Wolf Classic ‘Killing Floor’

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2024

in News

The Guns N’ Roses / AC/DC path has crossed yet again with Brian Johnson of AC/DC joining Slash of Guns N’ Roses for a cover of the Howlin’ Wolf blues classic ‘Killing Floor’.

AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses co-habitated back in 2016 when AXL Rose was lead singer from April to September that year for around two dozen shows when Brian was out of action with hearing issues.

This new Slash song also has another special guest with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler playing harmonica on the track.

The song is a preview of Slash’s upcoming blues album ‘Orgy of the Damned’. Guests across the album include Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, Paul Rodgers of Free/Bad Company and Beth Hart.

‘Orgy of the Damned’ will be released on 17 May, 2024.

1. “The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica)
Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

2. “Crossroads” feat. Gary Clark Jr. (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo)
Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

3. “Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo)
Written by Willie Dixon

4. “Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal)
Written by Peter Alan Green

5. “Key to the Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal)
Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

6. “Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal)
Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C. Morgan Robinson

7. “Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal)
Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

8. “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal)
Written by Barrett Strong and Jesse Norman Whitfield

9. “Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal)
Written by Chester Burnett (Howlin’ Wolf)
*Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

10. “Living for the City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal)
Written by Stevie Wonder
*Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell and Jessie Payo.

11. “Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal)
Written by T-Bone Walker

12. “Metal Chestnut”
Written by Slash

