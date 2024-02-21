AC/DC To Release Gold Disc Editions Of American (Not Australian) Versions of Classic Albums - Noise11.com

AC/DC will release nine Gold disc editions of their classic albums to mark the 50th anniversary of the first gig of the band in Australia but for some weird reason it is the US editions of the albums, not the Australia editions.

According to Sony Music, the albums on the way are:

BACK IN BLACK – Featuring You Shook Me All Night Long, Shoot To Thrill and the title track, it is the ‘best-selling studio album of all time by a band’. HIGHWAY TO HELL – Released in 1980, it was AC/DC’s first hit album in the US. THE RAZORS EDGE – Features the classic single ‘Thunderstruck’, the video for which has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube. POWERAGE – The classic 1976 album contains the single ‘Rock And Roll Damnation’, the band’s first European hit. FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK (WE SALUTE YOU) – The iconic cover features a ‘Twelve-Pound Cannon’ from the 19th Century. The band still incorporate cannons into their live set to deafening effect. HIGH VOLTAGE – The band’s international debut included tracks from their first two Australian albums. DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP – Initially unavailable in the U.S. for five years, the album eventually rose to #3 on the Billboard chart, selling over 6,000,000 copies. WHO MADE WHO – AC/DC provided the songs for the soundtrack for Stephen King’s movie Maximum Overdrive, which included three brand new tracks including the hit title track. LIVE – 1991’s double live album was recorded at Donnington Park & Birmingham in the UK, Edmonton in Canada and Moscow.

More from the catalogue will come later in the year.

It is disappointing to Australian fans that the debut album ‘High Voltage’ or the second album ‘TNT’ are not part of the set. Instead, the American album called ‘High Voltage’ was compilation of select tracks of those albums, minus a chunk of those albums.

High Voltage (Australia) Tracks:

1. Baby Please Don’t Go

2. She’s Got Balls

3. Little Lover

4. Stick Around

5. Soul Stripper

6. You Ain’t Got A Hold On Me

7. Love Song

8. Show Business

TNT (Australia) Tracks:

1. It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)

2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer

3. The Jack

4. Live Wire

5. T.N.T.

6. Rocker

7. Can I Sit Next To You Girl

8. High Voltage

9. School Days

The American debut ‘High Voltage’ featured:

Tracks:

1. It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)

2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer

3. The Jack

4. Live Wire

5. T.N.T.

6. Can I Sit Next To You Girl

7. Little Lover

8. She’s Got Balls

9. High Voltage

The American cover for ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ is also being used instead of the Australian cover.

The Gold editions of the USA releases will be released in Australia on March 15, 2024.

