Warner Music Presents PlayOn Virtual Festival This Weekend

The next major online music festival will be PlayOn featuring Warner Music Group artists this weekend.

PlayOn will feature sets from Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Panic! At The Disco, Ed Sheeran, Korn and dozens more.

A full line-up will be revealed later in the week.

Here’s what we know now:

Music fans across the world will have access to legendary never-before-released on YouTube performances, including sets from artists like:

• Nipsey Hussle (the incredible Victory Lap album release show from the Hollywood Palladium).

• Coldplay (taken from the band’s São Paulo, Brazil show during their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour in 2017, which became the third biggest tour of all time).

• Bruno Mars (24K Magic Live at the Apollo – Mars’ first primetime special that was recorded from the stage of the legendary Harlem theater in 2017).

• Panic! At The Disco (shot during their sold-out arena tour at the famed O2 Arena in London in 2019).

• Ed Sheeran (taking his stadium show to the intimate Austin City Limits stage for a special performance on the iconic PBS series in 2017).

• KORN (a groundbreaking performance filmed inside of a living art installation celebrating the release of their 2019 album The Nothing).

Additional incredible performances to be featured during PlayOn Fest include:

• Anitta’s spellbinding 2019 Rock In Rio Festival set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

• Cardi B’s explosive 2018 Global Citizen show from New York’s Central Park.

• David Guetta’s crossover Tomorrowland 2017 set featuring the hits “Without You,” “Titanium,” “Hey Mama” and more.

• Janelle Monáe’s enthralling 2019 Coachella mainstage performance.

• Andra Day’s 2017 Global Citizen Festival set, where she performed a beautiful rendition of Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.”

• Pablo Alborán’s massive Seville 2018 stadium performance on the “I Promise” tour.

• Twenty One Pilots’ closing headline set at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2019, where they performed to almost 100,000 people.

• The Flaming Lips from Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera House in 2019, where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their monumental album, The Soft Bulletin.

• Green Day’s set from MTV’s World Stage Seville during the 2019 EMAs.

• Lil Uzi Vert’s 2018 Lollapalooza debut.

• Gary Clark Jr.’s latest headline appearance on Austin City Limits, celebrating his Grammy-winning album This Land.

• Paramore’s long-awaited Bonnaroo debut performance.

• Portugal. The Man’s 2018 Coachella set that helped keep rock alive at that year’s festival, which had no rock headliners for the first time.

• Weezer’s 2019 nostalgia-filled third Coachella performance.

• Wiz Khalifa’s 2019 Coachella set, marking his third appearance at the fest.

• CHANMINA’s March 2019 concert at Tokyo’s Zepp music hall.

Warner Music Group today announced the first-of-its-kind virtual music festival, PlayOn Fest supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation. As part of a spectacular three-day live streaming event, PlayOn Fest promises to bring energy and high production values from world class stages (including Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen Festival, and more) to music fans hungry for communal live experiences. Warner Music Group labels have opened up their vaults to relive epic show-stopping performances for this one-time-only live viewing event. Fans won’t want to miss their favorite artists’ set time, to be released later this week, including some extraordinary, and rare, footage from the likes of Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Green Day, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Uzi Vert, David Guetta, and more, as well as a look back at Nipsey Hussle’sincredible Victory Lap album release show. Kicked off by LL COOL J this Saturday at 2am AEST, PlayOn Fest will stream live on April 25-27, for 72 hours straight exclusively via Songkick’s YouTube channel HERE. Warner Music Group has also launched a pre-sale of exclusive PlayOn Fest merch (see HERE), with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. In addition, fans will be encouraged to click-to-donate throughout the three-day-event. Donations will support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them. Atlantic Records’ Grammy-winning megastar Cardi B says, “Don’t play yourself! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organization to boost COVID-19 relief funds. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives! Since I can’t get on stage right now…I’m throwing it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to hopefully send some love and light to y’all. Stay safe everyone!” “During this pandemic, we are all searching for ways to stay connected,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. “The PlayOn Fest is a great way to come together, enjoy good music and company, and support the World Health Organization’s most urgent global work to combat COVID-19.”

