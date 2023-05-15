Coldplay Announce Second Perth Concert - Noise11.com

Coldplay will play a second concert in Perth in November for Live Nation.

Luke Hede, Vice President of Touring, Live Nation Entertainment, commented, “Due to unprecedented demand, Coldplay will be adding a second show in Perth for their Music of the Spheres tour. It’s incredible to see that thousands of fans are keen to travel from all over the country and across Asia to see the world’s biggest band play a historic event in Western Australia.”

The Perth shows will be Coldplay’s only Australian shows in 2023. The Western Australia exclusive was done between Live Nation and the Western Australian Government via Tourism WA.

The two WA dates are 18 and 19 November 2023.

