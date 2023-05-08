Coldplay To Perform One Australian Show Only In Perth - Noise11.com

Coldplay will return to Australia but for one show only in Perth.

Touring company Live Nation has announced the show for . So far Coldplay Music of the Spheres world tour dates go through to October 1 in Los Angeles. Coldplay will perform in South-East Asia in November and the Perth show will be added onto those dates.

The band said today: “”We’re so happy to be returning to Perth for an extra special one-off show at Optus Stadium on November 18th this year. It’s a huge deal for us and we’re massively looking forward to coming back to Western Australia. It’s been way too long.”

WA’s Deputy Premier, Roger Cook, said, “The Western Australian Government, through Tourism WA, is proud to support Coldplay’s return to our state after fourteen years, with their first ever concert at our award-winning Optus Stadium.

“This drawcard event is all part of the WA Government’s and Tourism WA’s new major events strategy, to bring incredible events to the state that entice visitors to travel to Western Australia and enjoy all WA – the Dream State – has to offer.”

Luke Hede, Vice President of Touring, Live Nation Entertainment, commented, “This partnership with the Western Australian Government is set to make history, by bringing one of the world’s most iconic and successful bands, exclusively to Perth in 2023. It’s hard to think of a better city for Australians to see Coldplay’s spectacular Music of the Spheres show, while making a weekend of it in our country’s sunniest capital city.”

COLDPLAY – MUSIC OF THE SPHERES, AUSTRALIA 2023

OPTUS STADIUM, PERTH

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18

Presale runs Monday May 15 at 10:00am – Tuesday May 16 at 9:00am – Sign up to the presale HERE.

General Public Onsale: Tuesday May 16 at 10:00am. ALL TIMES LOCAL

www.livenation.com.au

Amy Shark and Thelma Plum will be the opening acts.

Coldplay last toured Australia in 2016.

Coldplay’s most recent shows were in Brazil in March 2023.

The setlist for the 26 March 2023 was:

Higher Power (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Adventure of a Lifetime (from A Head Full of Dreams, 2015)

Paradise (from Mylo Xyloto, 2011)

The Scientist (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

B-Stage

Viva la Vida (from Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, 2008)

Hymn for the Weekend (from A Head Full of Dreams, 2015)

Green Eyes(from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

A-Stage

In My Place (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Yellow (from Parachutes, 2000)

Parachutes (from Parachutes, 2000)

Human Heart (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

People of the Pride (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Clocks (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Infinity Sign (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Something Just Like This (from Kaleidoscope EP, 2017)

B-Stage

Midnight (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

A-Stage

My Universe (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

A Sky Full of Stars (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

C-Stage

Shiver (from Parachutes, 2000)

Amiga da minha mulher (Seu Jorge cover) (with Seu Jorge)

A-Stage

Humankind (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Fix You (from X&Y, 2005)

Biutyful (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

