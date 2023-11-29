 Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

in News

Demand for Coldplay tickets was so strong today that Live Nation have added third and fourth shows for Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

A fourth show means over 200,000 tickets have gone on sale for Coldplay in Melbourne alone.

Melbourne dates are now 30, 31 October and the two new dates 2 and 3 November.

Coldplay will also perform in Sydney at Accor Stadium in 6 and 7 November.

Coldplay performed in Perth last week for two Australian dates. Coldplay last performed in Sydney and Melbourne in December 2016.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Sets November 2024 Australia Dates

James Blunt is giving you a year to save up for his next Australia tour with dates set for November 2024.

4 hours ago
Jason Singh
Jason Singh To Tour 25 Years of Taxiride

Taxiride’s original founding member Jason Singh is planning a full on national tour for 2024 performing the 25 Years of Taxiride.

6 days ago
Shakira
Shakira Coughs Up Millions To Clear Tax Bill

Shakira has paid a $7.6 million (£6 million) fine to settle her tax fraud case in Spain.

November 21, 2023
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Did Adele Just Confirm She Has Remarried?

Adele reportedly announced during a recent comedy show that she is married to Rich Paul.

November 21, 2023
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Will Return To Australia in 2024

Coldplay will be back in Australia in 2024 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as nipping over to New Zealand for one in Auckland in October and November 2024.

November 20, 2023
Megan Washington MSO
Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.

November 17, 2023
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary ‘Frank’ Coming

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s highly influential debut album, “Frank”, UMR/Island are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time on February 2nd 2024.

November 16, 2023