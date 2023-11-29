Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Demand for Coldplay tickets was so strong today that Live Nation have added third and fourth shows for Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

A fourth show means over 200,000 tickets have gone on sale for Coldplay in Melbourne alone.

Melbourne dates are now 30, 31 October and the two new dates 2 and 3 November.

Coldplay will also perform in Sydney at Accor Stadium in 6 and 7 November.

Coldplay performed in Perth last week for two Australian dates. Coldplay last performed in Sydney and Melbourne in December 2016.

