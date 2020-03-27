 Watch Dhani Harrison Cover George Harrison Beatles’ Song The Inner Light - Noise11.com
Watch Dhani Harrison Cover George Harrison Beatles’ Song The Inner Light

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2020

in News

George Harrison’s son Dhani has announced a $500,000 donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save The Children and Doctors Without Borders and released his own version of his father’s ‘The Inner Light’.

The Beatles’ ‘The Inner Light’ was a non-album track released as the b-side to ‘Lady Madonna’ in March 1968. It was one of three Indian inspired songs by George. The other two being ‘Love You To’ (from Revolver) and ‘Within You Without You’ (from Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band).

Dhani passed on the info, “The Material World Foundation, created by George Harrison in 1973, is today donating $500,000 to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) charities, which are providing much needed aid and care during this COVID-19 pandemic”.

Olivia Harrison said, “These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, quarantined or respecting the request to stay in our homes. Let’s get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light.” The Inner Light Challenge: Material World Foundation will donate another $1 (up to $100,000) for every one of you who shares their own “Inner Light” moment on social media using the hashtag #innerlight2020 This can be a verse, a chorus, or a line from the song, sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate and post it to social media. For more information: http://materialworldfoundation.com Remember to hashtag #innerlight2020

At The Beatles YouTube channel there is also a new animated video of The Beatles’ ‘The Inner Light’.

