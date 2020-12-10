 Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video - Noise11.com
Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2020

in News

Happy Christmas from The Teskey Brothers. A brand new video for ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ popped up today.

“The story speaks to the separation of lovers and family, in Victoria’s case divided by the great Murray River, holding onto the hope of a reunion at Christmas,” The Teskey Brothers said in a statement.

Never fear, that ain’t happening now that the Australian borders have opened back up. 

“After a slow year off the tools, it was so much fun to get back together and record these tracks live in the lounge room,” they added.

The Teskey Brothers released two Christmas songs. The other is ‘Dreaming On A Christmas With You’.

