 Willie Nelson Covers George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)

Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)

Willie Nelson Covers George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2021

in News

Willie Nelson has covered George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ with his son Lukas for his third The Willie Nelson Family album.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” said Lukas Nelson. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

Lukas’ brother Micah is also on the track. Musicians on “All Things Must Pass” are: Willie Nelson (Trigger, background vocals), Lukas Nelson (electric guitar, lead vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums), Bobbie Nelson (piano) and Mickey Raphael (harmonica).

Produced by Willie Nelson and Steve Chadie, The Willie Nelson Family was recorded and mixed by Chadie at Pedernales Studios in Austin, Texas.

Musicians on The Willie Nelson Family album are: Willie Nelson (lead vocals, background vocals, Trigger); Bobbie Nelson (piano); Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, lead vocals, background vocals); Micah Nelson (drums, bass, background vocals); Paula Nelson (background vocals); Amy Nelson (background vocals); Mickey Raphael (harmonica); Billy English (drums); Paul English (percussion) and Kevin Smith (bass).

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family will arrive on November 19, 2021.
track listing

1. Heaven and Hell (Willie Nelson)
2. Kneel at the Feet of Jesus (Willie Nelson)
3. Laying My Burdens Down (Willie Nelson)
4. Family Bible (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)
5. In the Garden (traditional)
6. All Things Must Pass (George Harrison)
7. I Saw the Light (Hank Williams, Sr.)
8. In God’s Eyes (Willie Nelson)
9. Keep It On the Sunnyside (A.P. Carter)
10. I Thought About You, Lord (Willie Nelson)
11. Too Sick To Pray (Willie Nelson)
12. Why Me (Kris Kristofferson)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Lodge
John Lodge of The Moody Blues Covers John Lodge Song By The Moody Blues

The Moody Blues bass player John Lodge has a new solo song and it’s a cover of a John Lodge The Moody Blues song ‘Ride My See-Saw’.

16 hours ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Clocks Up 40 Years As The Rolling Stones Keyboard Player

This week Chuck Leavell clocked up 40 years with The Rolling Stones. That’s longer than Bill Wyman (31 years), Brian Jones (7 years) or Mick Taylor (5 years).

2 days ago
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robby Krieger Wants His Old Doors’ Guitar Back

The Doors’ Robby Krieger wants his old Gibson guitar back and he is willing to make it worth your while.

3 days ago
Ringo-Starrs-All-Starr-Band-Festival-Hall-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Ringo Starr Premieres His ‘Rock Around The Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr’s new song is a cover of Bill Haley and the Comets 1955 classic ‘Rock Around The Clock’.

4 days ago
The Beatles Let It Be
The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Album Is No 2 Album In Australia

The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ 50th anniversary deluxe edition has become the number two album in Australia this week.

5 days ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
The Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Collaboration Tops Jazz and Blues Chart

The Morris Springfield Project ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’, the collaboration from Russell Morris and Rick Springfield, has debuted at no 1 on Australia’s Jazz and Blues Albums chart.

6 days ago
Dave Clark Five Glad All Over
Dave Clarke Five’s US Debut ‘Glad All Over’ Is Back Again

A piece of British Invasion history is about to be reissued with Dave Clark Five’s American debut ‘Glad All Over’ being allocated a limited-edition white vinyl release.

7 days ago