Willie Nelson Covers George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson has covered George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ with his son Lukas for his third The Willie Nelson Family album.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” said Lukas Nelson. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

Lukas’ brother Micah is also on the track. Musicians on “All Things Must Pass” are: Willie Nelson (Trigger, background vocals), Lukas Nelson (electric guitar, lead vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums), Bobbie Nelson (piano) and Mickey Raphael (harmonica).

Produced by Willie Nelson and Steve Chadie, The Willie Nelson Family was recorded and mixed by Chadie at Pedernales Studios in Austin, Texas.

Musicians on The Willie Nelson Family album are: Willie Nelson (lead vocals, background vocals, Trigger); Bobbie Nelson (piano); Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, lead vocals, background vocals); Micah Nelson (drums, bass, background vocals); Paula Nelson (background vocals); Amy Nelson (background vocals); Mickey Raphael (harmonica); Billy English (drums); Paul English (percussion) and Kevin Smith (bass).

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family will arrive on November 19, 2021.

track listing

1. Heaven and Hell (Willie Nelson)

2. Kneel at the Feet of Jesus (Willie Nelson)

3. Laying My Burdens Down (Willie Nelson)

4. Family Bible (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. In the Garden (traditional)

6. All Things Must Pass (George Harrison)

7. I Saw the Light (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. In God’s Eyes (Willie Nelson)

9. Keep It On the Sunnyside (A.P. Carter)

10. I Thought About You, Lord (Willie Nelson)

11. Too Sick To Pray (Willie Nelson)

12. Why Me (Kris Kristofferson)

