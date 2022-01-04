 Winston Surfshirt To Headline A Twilight At Taronga Gig - Noise11.com
Winston Surfshirt formed in the Sydney suburb of Manly in 2015. Later this month they’ll venture 7ks down the road to Mosman for a headline gig at Twilight At Taronga.

Since Winston went from solo Winston to Winston Surfshirt in 2015, the Manly funk and hip-hop band have played the Falls Festival, Splendour in the Grass and gone on tour with Rufus. They have appeared at the Fairgrounds Festival, released two albums and will now headline a Twilight At Taronga show on January 29.

It all started to happen for Winston Surfshirt with ‘Be About You’ in 2017. That led to the debut album ‘Sponge Cake’ and then a second album ‘Apple Crumble’ in 2019.

A third album is on the way, no doubt named after another tasty bakery item. Two tracks, ‘All of the Little Things’ and ‘Complicated’ previewed the yet to be named album.

Grab your tickets for Winston Surfshirt at Twilight at Taronga here.

