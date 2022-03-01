WTF? Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA Goes Country - Noise11.com

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA has gone country, complete with shirt, boots and hat, to pay tribute to his friend Tomas Ledin for his 70th birthday.

Tomas is married to the daughter of Stig Anderson, the former manager and partner of ABBA. Tomas was a backing singer for ABBA on the 1979-1980 tour.

On February 25, people gathered at Avicii Arena in Sweden to mark Tomas’ birthday. Björn sang ‘”Hey Grand Ol’ Man’ in complete country gear. ABBA recorded the song in Swedish (“Hej gamle man”) and in German (“Hey musikant”) in 1970, before they were even officially ABBA.

