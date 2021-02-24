You Am I’s 11th Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com

You Am I have been busy knocking out a new album. The first taste of what is to come is a song called ‘The Waterboy’, inspired by a song from The Waterboys.

“On the Waterboys album Modern Blues I found a Mike Scott song called I Can See Elvis. It just killed me, I couldn’t stop listening to it. Mike is a big-hearted person, he really puts it all out there and I like that. I was on the New South Wales south coast listening to a Scottish guy living in Ireland singing about Elvis and that led to the four places line.”

To create the song in lockdown Tim Rogers first sent what he had to guitarist Davey Lane. Lane and Rogers live in Melbourne. The other two members Andy Kent and Russell Hopkinson live in Sydney. They couldn’t meet so Rogers and Lane sent what they collaborated on onto the Sydneysiders who recorded their parts in a Sydney studio and sent them back to the Melbournians.

You Am I will reactivate for a show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on 15 April.

Andy Kent concurs: “The Enmore Theatre stage holds some very special memories for us as a band. So to be able to put 2020 well behind us all and step back out there to share a night of loud rock and roll with our strong, faithful and beautiful audience is something we are very much looking forward to. GBTFLoU!”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments