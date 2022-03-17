 You Cannot Believe How Great Cheap Trick Sound in 2022 - Noise11.com
You Cannot Believe How Great Cheap Trick Sound in 2022

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2022

in News

Cheap Trick formed in Chicago in 1973. Next year marks their 50th year. You cannot believe how great they are sounding in their 49th year.

Rick Nielsen and Tom Peterssen go back even further, to a band called Fuse out of Illinois in 1967.

Fun Fact: Cheap Trick got their name after attending a Slade concert in 1973 where Tom Petersson commented after the show that Slade “used every cheap trick in the book”.

Cheap Trick setlist, 16 March 2022 Melbourne

Hello There (from In Color, 1977)
You Got It Going On (from We’re All Right, 2017)
Lookout (from Cheap Trick at Budokan, 1978)
Tonight It’s You (from Standing On The Edge, 1985)
California Man (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)
If You Want My Love (from One On One, 1982)
Baby Loves to Rock (from All Shook Up, 1980)
Stop This Game (from All Shook Up, 1980)
I Know What I Want (from Dream Police, 1979)
Downed (from In Color, 1977)
The Flame (from Lap of Luxury, 1988)
I Want You to Want Me (from In Color, 1977)
Dream Police (from Dream Police, 1979)
Surrender (from Heaven Tonight, 1978)
Goodnight (from Cheap Trick at Budokan, 1978)

The next stop of Under The Southern Stars in Adelaide 18, 19 and 20 March.

