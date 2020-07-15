Yours & Owls Festival Reveals Enormous All-Australian Line-up - Noise11.com

Wollongong’s Yours & Owls music festival will boost Australian talent with its all-Aussie 2021 line-up.
Tones & I will headline the event on 23 and 24 January at Stuart Park, Wollongong.
The 2021 lineup features:
Tones And I
Benee
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’s
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
Pnau
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phma
Yours Truely
Shining Bird
Wax Mustang
Greta Stanley
Towns
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
Dregg
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Groans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
Boomchild
Romero
Austen
Draftday
E4444E
A Place in Prague
Alice and the Bird
Angelo the Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion the Boy
Kitten Heel
Left Side Filter
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2k
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cover Sound System
Beachcombers
Bobonis
Pre-Sale July 22, 8.30 am to register here to access from here.
General On-Sale July 23, 8.30 am from Moshtix
