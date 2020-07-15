Yours & Owls Festival Reveals Enormous All-Australian Line-up - Noise11.com

Wollongong’s Yours & Owls music festival will boost Australian talent with its all-Aussie 2021 line-up.

Tones & I will headline the event on 23 and 24 January at Stuart Park, Wollongong.

The 2021 lineup features:

Tones And I

Benee

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’s

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

Pnau

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phma

Yours Truely

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

Towns

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

Dregg

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Groans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

Boomchild

Romero

Austen

Draftday

E4444E

A Place in Prague

Alice and the Bird

Angelo the Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion the Boy

Kitten Heel

Left Side Filter

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2k

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cover Sound System

Beachcombers

Bobonis

Pre-Sale July 22, 8.30 am to register here to access from here.

General On-Sale July 23, 8.30 am from Moshtix

