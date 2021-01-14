 Yungblud Has Nearly Finished His Lockdown Album - Noise11.com
Yungblud Has Nearly Finished His Lockdown Album

by Music-News.com on January 14, 2021

in News

Yungblud has been “mad-creative” amid the global health crisis with touring off the cards for now and hinted it might not be too long before his fans get a follow-up to December’s chart-topper, ‘weird!’.

He told fans on Instagram Live this week: “I’m in the studio. We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad-creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”

Yungblud – whose real name is Dom Harrison – released his debut album, ’21st Century Liability’, back in 2018, and recently shared how he feels he’s evolved over the last couple of years.

He said: “I don’t have to hide behind an insecure anger like there was on my first album, ’21st Century Liability’.

“I’m a lot more reasonable than I used to be instead of barking straight back, which is what I used to do because I’d been hit by pain and aggression and backlash my whole life.”

Yungblud loves to experiment with his sound, but admitted he finds the music industry “depressing” because people are so keen to label him or pigeonhole him into one area.

In another interview, he said: “That’s what I found so depressing about the record labels and the press. One day I wear a dress and fishnets, the next a suit. One day I want to do a hip-hop track, the next a metal one. That’s who I am. Who cares? That’s my generation.”

