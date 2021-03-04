Zak Nilsson Loses His Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com

Zak Nilsson, the son of the late singer songwriter Harry Nilsson, has lost his battle with colon cancer.
Zak was the son of Harry and his first wife Diane Clatworthy. In a statement the Nilsson family said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear brother Zak Nine Nilsson. Zak was a talented musician and a generous soul, and he loved sharing his memories of dad with the world. We are comforted that he is at peace, though we will miss him so. We love you, Zak”
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees posted, “Very sad to hear of the passing of Harry Nilsson’s eldest son, Zak, today after a long illness. Condolences to the entire Nilsson family and his many friends”.
Zak openly talked about his journey and appeared on Coffee Talk with ADIKA Live in January to talk about his cancer journey, chemotherapy, end of life care and grief. Alice Cooper, who knew his father well, dropped into the conversation.
