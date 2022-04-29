Ziggy Stardust To Get A 50th Anniversary Reissue As David Bowie ‘Starman’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The now classic David Bowie song ‘Starman’ turned 50 this week. That has sparked a 50th anniversary edition of the album it was from ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars’.

‘Starman’ was released on 28 April, 1972. ‘Ziggy’ followed on 16 June 1972.

The 50th anniversary ‘Ziggy Stardust’ reissue was cut on a customised late Neumann VMS80 lathe with fully recapped electronics from 192kHz restored masters of the original Trident Studios master tapes, with no additional processing on transfer. The half speed was cut by John Webber at AIR Studios.

Bowie retired Ziggy in July 1973 at the final Spiders From Mars show at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.

The 2022 ‘Ziggy’ will be issued as a limited edition 50th anniversary half speed mastered LP and a picture disc, featuring the same master and a replica promotional poster for the album. The rerelease is coming on 17 June 2022.

DAVID BOWIE – ‘THE RISE AND FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST AND THE SPIDERS FROM MARS’ TRACKLISTING

SIDE ONE

Five Years – 4:42

Soul Love – 3:34

Moonage Daydream – 4:40

Starman – 4:10

It Ain’t Easy – 2:58

SIDE TWO

Lady Stardust – 3:22

Star – 2:47

Hang On To Yourself – 2:40

Ziggy Stardust – 3:13

Suffragette City – 3:25

Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide – 2.58

