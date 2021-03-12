Zoot Are Working On First New Music in 50 Years - Noise11.com

A new batch of Zoot songs are being worked on, the first from the band in over 50 years, but its uncertain at this stage if they’ll be released.

In 2020 Zoot’s original members Rick Springfield, Rick Brewer and Beeb Birtles recruited one of the dearest friends Russell Morris to front a new line-up in honour of their original singer Darryl Cotton, who died in 2012.

Drummer Rick Brewer announced new music on his social media pages saying “Just finished Zoot 2nd new track. Hey check out studio 446 in Boonah Queensland … Can’t recommend studio 446 with CJ Michel engineer, co producer and can even do most of the instruments if needed on your tracks”.

Zoot’s last original songs were ‘Evil Child/The Freak’ (1971). In 2018, their compilation ‘Archaelogy’ featured a pieced together cover of ‘Life In A Northern Town’ using a unreleased solo recording from Darry Cotton and new backing from Springfield and Birtles.

The new songs include the Rick Springfield penned ‘That Was Then This Is Now’, another tracked titled ‘Better’ by Rick and two Rick Springfield and Russell Morris co-writes ‘Sounds of the Street’ and ‘Hour Glass’. The Springfield/Morris collaboration is not thethe first time long-time mates Rick and Russell have written together but if released will be their first songs together. Rick Springfield was the guitarist on Russell Morris’ debut album ‘Bloodstone’ in 1971. Right now there are no plans for an official release.

Zoot where due to tour Australia in 2020 for David Roy Williams. Those dates have been bumped to October 2021.

ZOOT – OCTOBER 2021 DATES:

Friday 8th October Brisbane – The Fortitude

Saturday 9th October Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 13th October Perth – Astor Theatre

Friday 15th October Adelaide – Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 16th October Melbourne – Palais Theatre

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/zoot/

