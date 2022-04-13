 Zoot Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com
Zoot Australian Tour Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2022

The Zoot Australian tour has been officially cancelled after being postponed a number of times due to Covid.

Original members Rick Springfield, Beeb Birtles and Rick Brewer had recruited Russell Morris for lead vocals in place of the late Darryl Cotton. The shows would have been the first Zoot Australian shows in more than 50 years.

While Zoot recorded only one album, all four members went on to their individual successes. Rick Springfield became international superstar, soap star and star of Californication with David Duchovny, Beeb Birtles had international success with Little River Band, Rick Brewer had a number one hit with The Ferrets and Darryl Cotton had a number of solo hits and became a television host.

Zoot’s biggest hit was their cover of The Beatles ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

Zoot

In a statement from David Roy Williams we read:

Zoot tour of Australia is cancelled.

Much has changed in the two years since we announced the tour, and individual members of the band, whilst excited about the potential offered by the tour, are now unfortunately not in a position whereby they can move forward with the tour as scheduled. Rather than postpone the tour yet again, the decision has been taken to cancel the tour and refund all ticketholders.

It may be that the tour can be rescheduled in the future, and if so, we will notify all of new dates.

Current ticketholders will be contacted with refund information within the next three days.

