Zoot Reschedule Tour To 2022 - Noise11.com

Zoot’s Australian tour has been postponed yet again. This time into 2022.
Original Zoot members Rick Springfield, Beeb Birtles and Rick Brewer have reformed for their first tour in 50 years with Australian music legend Russell Morris taking control of lead vocals. Original singer Darryl Cotton passed away in 2012.
“This whole tour is about honouring Darryl Cotton and ZOOT,” Rick Springfield reveals. Russell Morris says the tour will be a labour of love.
“I am not trying to be Darryl,” Russell points out, “but as I worked with Darryl for so long, he is a part of me. I know how much he cared about ZOOT, so I will give it my very best.”
Also joining Zoot for the 2022 tour is Roger McLachlan, formerly of Little River Band, on bass.
The new Zoot line-up has recorded a new song for the tour. ‘That Was Then’ has been made a free download for all concert holders. Fans will be notified by email of the new dates and given the link for the download.
New Zoot Dates
Brisbane – The Fortitude Friday 7 October 2022
Sydney – Enmore Theatre Saturday 8 October 2022
Perth – Astor Theatre Wednesday 12 October 2022
Adelaide – Friday 14 October 2022
Melbourne – Saturday 15 October 2022
