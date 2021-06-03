 Zoot Reschedule Tour To 2022 - Noise11.com
Zoot

Zoot Reschedule Tour To 2022

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2021

in News

Zoot’s Australian tour has been postponed yet again. This time into 2022.

Original Zoot members Rick Springfield, Beeb Birtles and Rick Brewer have reformed for their first tour in 50 years with Australian music legend Russell Morris taking control of lead vocals. Original singer Darryl Cotton passed away in 2012.

“This whole tour is about honouring Darryl Cotton and ZOOT,” Rick Springfield reveals. Russell Morris says the tour will be a labour of love.

Zoot

“I am not trying to be Darryl,” Russell points out, “but as I worked with Darryl for so long, he is a part of me. I know how much he cared about ZOOT, so I will give it my very best.”

Also joining Zoot for the 2022 tour is Roger McLachlan, formerly of Little River Band, on bass.

The new Zoot line-up has recorded a new song for the tour. ‘That Was Then’ has been made a free download for all concert holders. Fans will be notified by email of the new dates and given the link for the download.

New Zoot Dates

Brisbane – The Fortitude Friday 7 October 2022
Sydney – Enmore Theatre Saturday 8 October 2022
Perth – Astor Theatre Wednesday 12 October 2022
Adelaide – Friday 14 October 2022
Melbourne – Saturday 15 October 2022

Noise11.com

Related Posts

The Who Tommy, Noise11, Photo
Victorian Opera To Present All-New Production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Tommy’

The Victorian Opera will present Pete Townshend and The Who’s classic rock opera ‘Tommy’ in August in Melbourne.

3 seconds ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

22 hours ago
The Atlantics Flight of the Surf Guitar
The Atlantics To Reissue 1999’s ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ album

The Atlantics’ 1999 classic album ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ is making a comeback.

3 days ago
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Brian Cadd Is Planning A Show On His Own

Brian Cadd has sprung a surprise stand-alone show for Memo Music Hall in June.

3 days ago
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

May 26, 2021
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Turns 80 – 10 Fun Facts About Bob

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

May 24, 2021
To celebrate the launch of a new range of collectable coins celebrating iconic British band, The Who, co-founder and lead singer of The Who Roger Daltrey visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins.
The Who Are Making Money

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

May 24, 2021