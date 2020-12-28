Jessie J Suffers Mystery Illness Leaving Her Deaf In One Ear - Noise11.com

Jessie J spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after a mysterious illness left her unable to hear or walk properly.

Jessie J has opened up about her health scare during a recent Instagram chat, revealing her inner ear condition left her deaf and dizzy.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie explains. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome.

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.

“It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

Trying to explain how she felt when she sang to fans, Jessie added: “When I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear… I am now watching (The) Queen’s Gambit (show) with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.”

Meniere’s disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments