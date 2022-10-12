 2022 MTV Music Award Nominations Announced - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

2022 MTV Music Award Nominations Announced

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2022

in News

Harry Styles has landed seven nominations for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Styles has been nominated for Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act (the U.K. and Ireland) as well as Best Song and Best Video for his single As It Was.

He is closely followed by Taylor Swift with six nods and Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA with five. All four of the top nominees are up for the Best Artist prize alongside Adele and Beyoncé.

To take home the Best Song trophy, Harry must beat his competitors, which include Nicki for Super Freaky Girl, ROSALÍA for DESPECHÁ, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone for Me Porto Bonito, Jack Harlow for First Class and Lizzo for About Damn Time.

Meanwhile, Harry’s fellow Best Video contenders include Taylor for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), Nicki’s Super Freaky Girl, Doja Cat’s Woman, Kendrick Lamar’s The Heart Part 5, and BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on 13 November. It marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

The main list of EMA nominees is as follows:

Best Song:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles – As It Was
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

Best Video:

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist:

Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito
Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

Best Live:

Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Best New:

Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems

Best K-Pop:

BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE

Best Latin:

Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Maneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers

Best Alternative:

Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD

Best R&B:

Chlöe
Giveon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA

Best Longform Video:

Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video for Good:

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – Pussy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – Fils de joie

Biggest Fans:

BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift

