Aaron Carter Cause Of Death Was Accidental - Noise11.com

Aaron Carter Cause Of Death Was Accidental

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2023

in News

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been official ruled “accidental” after the singer was found dead after having drowned in a bathtub.

The California coroner has ruled that the pop singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nic Carter, had been taking sedatives and had been inhaling Alprazolam, sold under the brand name Xanax, a gas used as propellant in spray cleaners.

Police had visited Carter on November 4 when a video was posted on social media of him with an inhalant. He was found on November 5, 2022. His final album ‘Blacklisted’ was released two days later but withdrawn days later because the label Rakkaus released it without permission from Carter’s management.

Aaron’s biggest album ‘Aaron’s Party’ was released in 2000 when Carter was 13-years -old. It sold 3 million copies in the USA.

