ABBA To Change Voyage Setlist - Noise11.com

The ‘ABBA Voyage’ setlist is to change for the first time in the show’s history.

ABBA launched their virtual concert residency in a purpose-built arena in London in March 2022, and upon its third anniversary, the band thanked their fans for their continued support over the years.

In a statement released on Thursday (27.03.25), the band said: “When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London 3 years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us. Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden… Vilken resa!”

While the exact details of the changes are under wraps, it was confirmed by ABBA and their team that “some additions and small changes will be made to the ‘ABBA’ Voyage setlist.”

The show currently opens with ‘The Visitors’ and the virtual avatars – known as ABBAtars – work their way through classics such as ‘Does Your Mother Know?’, ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Waterloo’ before closing out the show with ‘The Winner Takes It All’ as an encore.

It also incorporates a few tracks from the band’s latest album ‘Voyage’, which was released shortly before the show opened.

Notably absent from the current setlist is the 1978 classic ‘Take A Chance On Me’ as well as the 1979 ballad ‘I Have A Dream’.

Bjorn previously teased that the idea of changing the setlist had been a discussion and teased that the footage had already been done during the motion capture process in preparation for the concert but couldn’t spill any details at the time.

He told NME: “We did motion capture more songs that we have in this concert.

“There are songs in the pipeline which might be animated and ‘ABBA-tarred’ in the future. Who knows? There might be a new song every now and then somewhere – but I can’t give you any details as of right now.

The current ABBA Voyage setlist is:

The Visitors (from The Visitors, 1981)

Hole in Your Soul (from Arrival, 1976)

SOS (from ABBA, 1975)

Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)

Chiquitita (from Voulez Vous, 1979)

Fernando (from Greatest Hits, 1975)

Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)

Does Your Mother Know (from Voulez-vous, 1979)

Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Lay All Your Love on Me (from Super Trouper, 1980)

Summer Night City (from Greatest Hits Vol 2, 1979)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2, 1979)

Voulez-vous (from Voulez-vous, 1979)

When All Is Said and Done (from The Visitors, 1981)

Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021)

I Still Have Faith in You (from Voyage, 2021)

Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)

Thank You for the Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)

Encore:

The Winner Takes It All (from Super Trouper, 1980)

