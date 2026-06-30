Ace Frehley Band Cancel Australian Tour Following Scrutiny Of Promoter Silverback Touring - Noise11 Music News

The Ace Frehley Band has cancelled its planned Australian tour for September 2026, one week after promoter Silverback Touring and founder Danny Bazzi came under scrutiny in a television investigation over alleged unpaid debts and refund issues.

by Paul Cashmere

The Ace Frehley Band has cancelled its September 2026 Australian tour, pulling the plug on five scheduled dates across Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The cancellation comes just one week after A Current Affair aired an investigation into Australian promoter Silverback Touring and its founder Danny Bazzi, examining allegations of unpaid debts, cancelled tours and outstanding payments involving artists and industry workers.

In a statement to fans, the band said: “We regret to announce that the Ace Frehley Band’s scheduled Australian tour in September 2026 has been canceled. We know this is disappointing news, and we apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this time. Thank you for your loyalty, and we look forward to seeing our Australian fans in the future.”

No specific reason for the cancellation was given by the band.

The tour had been announced as a tribute to Frehley and his legacy. The four musicians personally selected by Frehley for his Australian dates in 2018, Philip Shouse, Ryan Spencer Cook, Jeremy Asbrock and Christopher Williams, were due to return to Australia to perform Frehley’s landmark 1978 solo album in full alongside KISS classics, Frehley’s Comet material and deep cuts from across his solo catalogue.

The cancellation follows growing scrutiny of Silverback Touring. During its report, A Current Affair detailed allegations of outstanding debts involving several artists and music industry figures, including former Runaways singer Cherie Currie, Australian artist Cassidy Paris, guitarist Marcelo Machado, Tyketto and Pearl Jam Experience.

Bazzi disputed some of the claims and said there was “context” surrounding each matter. He also challenged some of the figures presented in the report, including the amount allegedly owed to Currie.

Currie claimed she remained unpaid following an Australian visit. Bazzi said the amount owed was lower than alleged and suggested issues with payment details had contributed to delays. Cassidy Paris also claimed she was waiting for merchandise payments from an earlier tour. Bazzi acknowledged that money was owed and attributed the matter to administrative errors.

“I don’t want to be seen as somebody who is taking advantage of young artists or any artists,” Bazzi told A Current Affair. “It’s not my style.”

Silverback Touring has faced increasing criticism in recent months over cancelled events and refund concerns. Last month, Swedish hard rock band Eclipse cancelled its Australian tour just days before it was due to begin, stating that agreed terms and conditions had not been met. Silverback subsequently apologised and advised ticket holders they would be contacted regarding refunds.

The cancelled Ace Frehley Band tour carried particular significance for KISS fans. The touring group represented musicians who had become closely associated with Frehley’s post-KISS career. Asbrock, Cook and Shouse joined Frehley’s band in 2018 after performing with the Gene Simmons Band. Christopher Williams later joined after fulfilling prior commitments with German metal band Accept.

Asbrock, who spent seven years with Frehley’s group, said in a 2025 interview that he ultimately held the guitarist position longer than any consecutive musician in Frehley’s solo band. Shouse previously described Frehley’s guitar playing as the key influence that made lead guitar “click” for him as a teenager.

The tour also carried added emotional weight because it was announced following Frehley’s death last October. The founding KISS guitarist, born Paul Daniel Frehley, died at the age of 74 after suffering blunt-force head injuries resulting from a fall at his New Jersey home. The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental.

Frehley was one of the four original members who founded KISS in New York in 1973 alongside Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss. He appeared on the band’s first nine albums, returned for 1998’s Psycho Circus and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the original line-up in 2014.

At this stage there has been no indication whether the cancelled Australian dates will be rescheduled. The Ace Frehley Band’s statement simply expressed hope of returning to Australia in the future.

Australian tour dates:

Sep. 11, Perth, Rosemount

Sep. 12, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Sep. 17, Brisbane, Crowbar

Sep. 18, Sydney, Crowbar

Sep. 19, Melbourne, Max Watts

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