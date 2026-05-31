 Julien's Auctions Music Icons Results From Landmark May 29-30 Live Auction In NYC - Noise11 Music News
Ace Frehley guitar auctioned 2026

Ace Frehley guitar auctioned 2026

Julien’s Auctions Music Icons Results From Landmark May 29-30 Live Auction In NYC

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

Julien’s Auctions has reported strong international bidding results from its annual Music Icons sale in New York, with high-value lots from Ace Frehley, Johnny Cash, Eddie Van Halen, Prince, Madonna, Mick Jagger and more attracting collectors from 30 countries. The two-day event delivered several multi-million dollar category benchmarks across guitars, stage-worn items and rare memorabilia.

by Paul Cashmere

Julien’s Auctions has recorded significant global demand at its annual Music Icons sale, held May 29-30 at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City, with nearly 700 pieces of music history sold to bidders from 30 countries, driving standout results across guitars, stage costumes and archival artefacts from some of the most influential artists in modern music.

The auction reinforced the continuing strength of the high-end music memorabilia market, with flagship items from Ace Frehley of KISS, Johnny Cash, Eddie Van Halen, Prince and Mick Jagger all achieving results well above estimate. The sale highlighted how rare, provenance-rich artefacts from major artists continue to attract competitive international bidding.

Among the top results, Ace Frehley’s 1975 Gibson Les Paul Ace #1 achieved $512,000, becoming one of the most significant KISS-related guitar sales on record. Johnny Cash’s 1954 Martin D-18 acoustic guitar, played at his 1956 Grand Ole Opry debut and used during the period he recorded early classics including “I Walk The Line,” sold for $192,000. Eddie Van Halen’s stage-played and signed Charvel Art Series guitar from his final performances with Sammy Hagar reached $115,200.

Other standout results included Mick Jagger’s 1969 Hyde Park stage-worn belt, which sold for $51,200 against a much lower estimate, and Prince’s 1990s custom-made boots, which achieved $35,200. The White Stripes’ Meg White “Elephant” album cover-worn dress sold for $25,600, while Madonna’s early 1980s Polaroid photograph reached $12,800. Hank Williams Sr.’s issued Holy Bible also sold for $7,680.

Julien’s Auctions Co-Founder and Executive Director Martin Nolan said the results reflect sustained demand for culturally significant artefacts. “Music memorabilia continues to attract strong interest from both collectors and investors seeking rare, culturally important artifacts,” Nolan said. “In a period of economic uncertainty, historic pop culture treasures have emerged as compelling assets, combining rarity, emotional connection, and enduring cultural relevance.”

He added that the annual Music Icons auction continues to set a global benchmark, drawing material from artists including Ace Frehley, Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson, alongside guitars associated with players such as George Harrison, Brian May, Slash, Dave Mustaine and others.

The sale also underscored the depth of its catalogue beyond guitars. Items from Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister, Tommy Lee and Sabrina Carpenter were also included, reflecting a broad sweep of rock, pop and metal history.

One of the defining narratives of this year’s auction was the strength of provenance-driven storytelling. The Johnny Cash guitar, for instance, carried direct links to his early career breakthrough at the Grand Ole Opry, while Frehley’s Les Paul represents one of the most frequently used instruments from his tenure with KISS, both on stage and in studio contexts.

While headline items reached six-figure outcomes, the auction also reflected strong multiplier performance across mid-tier collectibles. Several items exceeded estimate by more than tenfold, including Jagger’s Hyde Park belt and Meg White’s dress, suggesting continued volatility in valuation where cultural significance intersects with rarity.

Industry observers continue to note the dual nature of the market, where emotional value and investment logic intersect. Julien’s positioning of Music Icons as both a cultural archive and a commercial marketplace remains central to its appeal, particularly as global participation expands.

Looking ahead, Julien’s is expected to continue its focus on high-profile artist estates and rare archival material, with demand for authenticated stage-used instruments and personal artefacts showing no signs of slowing.

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