Against The Current Announce Australian Return For Two Date Tour In January 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Against The Current will return to Australia for the first time in four years when the New York trio brings its Till Death & Back Tour to Melbourne and Sydney in January 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

American rock band Against The Current will play two Australian headline shows in January 2027, marking the group’s first performances in the country since its Nightmares & Daydreams tour in 2023. The band will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on 21 January and Sydney’s Liberty Hall on 22 January as part of its Till Death & Back Tour.

The Australian dates arrive as the Poughkeepsie, New York trio enters another significant chapter in its career. Formed in 2011 by vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow and drummer Will Ferri, Against The Current has spent the past decade evolving from a YouTube cover act into an internationally recognised touring band with a substantial global audience. The forthcoming shows also follow the band’s 15th anniversary celebrations in 2026 and coincide with preparations for a new studio album.

Against The Current first built its audience online through collaborative covers posted to YouTube, eventually developing a following large enough to support independent releases and international touring. The band’s debut EP, Infinity, arrived in 2014, followed by Gravity in 2015, which charted across several Billboard album charts and led to a deal with Fueled By Ramen.

Its debut album, In Our Bones, was released in 2016, followed by Past Lives in 2018. In recent years, the band has operated independently, releasing a series of standalone singles and maintaining an active touring schedule.

The group’s profile expanded considerably in 2017 through its collaboration with Riot Games on Legends Never Die, the anthem for the League of Legends World Championship. The song has since surpassed one billion global streams and introduced the band to audiences well beyond traditional rock circles.

Against The Current’s recent output has continued to broaden its reach. Singles including Blindfolded, Good Guy and Silent Stranger collectively generated more than 40 million streams worldwide, while 2026 releases Heavenly and Dead Man Walking have offered the first glimpse of the band’s next studio project.

Musically, the band has traversed several genres across its catalogue. Early releases drew heavily from pop punk and alternative rock influences before shifting towards a more pop-oriented direction on Past Lives. More recent recordings have blended elements of pop rock, alternative and electronic production while retaining the guitar-driven foundation that defined the group’s earliest work.

Australia has remained a regular destination for the band throughout its international touring history. Against The Current’s most recent visit came in 2023 during the Nightmares & Daydreams World Tour, where the trio performed to sold-out crowds and reinforced a steadily growing Australian fan base.

The Australian dates are also notable for their exclusivity. Only two headline performances have been announced, making Melbourne and Sydney the sole opportunities for local audiences to see the band during this touring cycle.

The return comes during a period of renewed activity for alternative and pop rock artists who first gained traction through digital platforms in the early 2010s. Against The Current has emerged as one of the more enduring acts from that generation, sustaining its audience through a combination of direct fan engagement, independent releases and cross-platform collaborations.

With new music on the horizon and a third studio album expected to follow the release of Heavenly and Dead Man Walking, the January performances are likely to provide Australian audiences with an early look at the band’s next phase.

Dates:

Thursday 21 January 2027, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 22 January 2027, Sydney, Liberty Hall

Tickets go on general sale Friday 10 July at 10am local time from destroyalllines.com. Artist pre-sales begin Monday 6 July, with early bird pre-sales commencing Wednesday 8 July.

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