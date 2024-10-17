Andrew Farriss To Play Grand Ole Opry - Noise11.com

INXS co-founder and songwriter Andrew Farriss will perform at the iconic Grand Ole Opry for the very first time in December.

Andrew wrote or co-wrote nearly every INXS hit including ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, ‘Need You Tonight’, ‘Original Sin’ and ‘What You Need’.

INXS had two Top 10 albums in the USA. ‘Kick’ (no 3, 1987) and ‘X’ (no 5, 1990). They were also the subject and stars of the INXS reality TV. Show ‘’Rock Star: INXS’, won by JD Fortune.

Andrew Farriss will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on December 14, 2024.

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville was founded on 28 November, 1925 by George D. Hay as the WSM Dance Barn. The performances have been broadcast since 1939 on NBC Radio making it the longest running continuous radio show in US broadcast history.

Artists who have played the Grand Ole Opry include Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley and Loretta Lynn.

Australian artists who have played the Grand Ole Opry include Morgan Evans, Tommy Emmanuel, Keith Urban, Clare Bowen and O’Shea.

