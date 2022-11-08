 Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award

Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award

Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2022

in News

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.

Says Andrew Farriss “I’ve admired Don McLean since I was a teenager, he is a legendary troubadour, and I am very excited to tour with him and perform for the Australian fans.”

Andrew released his debut solo album in 2021 on 19 March just after covid kicked in and touring came to a halt.

The Don McLean 2023 tour will start in Brisbane on 1 April and go through 9 May when the tour finishes in Auckland, New Zealand.

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:
Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane
Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra
Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast
Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth
Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle
Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra
Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood
Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney
Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart
Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston
Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne
Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

New Zealand

Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,
Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North
Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

10cc, photo ros ogorman
10cc Have A Stack Of Australian Dates for 2023

Graham Gouldman will tour 10cc in Australia again in 2023.

8 hours ago
Freddie Mercury's Rolls Royce
Freddie Mercury’s 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Sells For £286,250

The Rolls Royce owned by Queen’s Freddie Mercury in has sold for £286,250 ($Au503,535).

1 day ago
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Don McLean To Bring American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour To Australia

Don McLean 50th Anniversary American Pie tour will come to Australia in 2023 for a run of 19 dates.

1 day ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ Doco To Screen In Cinemas

The 'Neil Young: Harvest Time' documentary is heading to cinemas worldwide next month.

4 days ago
Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Stanley On How He Handles Gene Simmons

Paul Stanley has admitted Gene Simmons used to drive him "crazy".

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Explains Why He Sold His Catalogue

Bruce Springsteen says his decision to sell his back catalogue was a "timing thing".

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Rolling Stones Album Is Soon

Keith Richards has confirmed the world’s worst kept secret that a new Rolling Stones album is on the way.

October 31, 2022