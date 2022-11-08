Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.
Says Andrew Farriss “I’ve admired Don McLean since I was a teenager, he is a legendary troubadour, and I am very excited to tour with him and perform for the Australian fans.”
Andrew released his debut solo album in 2021 on 19 March just after covid kicked in and touring came to a halt.
The Don McLean 2023 tour will start in Brisbane on 1 April and go through 9 May when the tour finishes in Auckland, New Zealand.
50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:
Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane
Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra
Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast
Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth
Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle
Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra
Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood
Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney
Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart
Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston
Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne
Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong
New Zealand
Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,
Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North
Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook