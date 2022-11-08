Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.

Says Andrew Farriss “I’ve admired Don McLean since I was a teenager, he is a legendary troubadour, and I am very excited to tour with him and perform for the Australian fans.”

Andrew released his debut solo album in 2021 on 19 March just after covid kicked in and touring came to a halt.

The Don McLean 2023 tour will start in Brisbane on 1 April and go through 9 May when the tour finishes in Auckland, New Zealand.

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane

Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra

Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast

Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra

Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville

Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney

Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart

Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

New Zealand

Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,

Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

