Australia’s 32 SXSW Showcase Artists Event Scheduled - Noise11.com

Australia’s 32 SXSW Showcase Artists Event Scheduled

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

32 Australian acts, including rock royalty Andrew Farriss of INXS, will showcase at SXSW in Austin Texas this month.

SHOWCASES SOUNDS AUSTRALIA PRESENTS

Thursday 16th March

Australia House, 77 Rainey St, Austin

Back Yard Stage
12:00pm King Stingray
12:45pm Jaguar Jonze
1:30pm Salarymen
2:15pm Germein
3:00pm Floodlights
3:45pm Andrew Farriss
4:30pm Dippers
5:15pm Hayley Warner
6:00pm RVG

Front Yard Stage
12:25pm Ruby Boots
1:05pm River Boy
1:55pm Shoeb Ahmad
2:40pm Rainbow Chan
3:25pm Woodes
4:10pm Jesswar
4:55pm Huntly
5:40pm PINES

SOUNDS AUSTRALIA PRESENTS
Friday 17th March
Australia House, 77 Rainey St, Austin

Back Yard Stage
12:00pm TUSHAR
12:45pm Dean Forever
1:30pm MANE
2:15pm CIVIC
3:00pm Annie Hamilton
3:45pm Hope D
4:30pm Cody Jon
5:15pm Beks
6:00pm Party Dozen

Front Yard Stage
12:25pm Jamie-Lee Dimes
1:05pm River Boy
1:55pm Ashli
2:40pm Tulliah
3:25pm Nat Vazer
4:10pm Teenage Joans
4:55pm Brekky Boy

*times are subject to change

