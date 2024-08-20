Andrew Farriss Reveals His Support Acts - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss has added Bryce Sainty, Dana Hassal, Kyle Manning, the Davidson Brothers, Tori Forsyth and Claudia Tripp to his upcoming ‘Something Stronger’ Australian tour.

In a statement Adnrew said, “Within the music industry both here in Australia and overseas, support bands and singer/songwriters play a very important role, both for the audience and for showcasing the talents of the musicians and singers involved.”

“I know how it feels in both places. I have lived this and have performed myself both as a support act and to be encouraging support acts as the main concert headliner. This is gonna be awesome. It’s gonna kick ass.”

Here are some things you may or may not know about Andrew:

Accomplishments

* Member of the Order of Australia recipient 2020

* Producer of the Year (ARIA Music Awards, 1990)

* Coombs Fellowship (Australian National University, 2015)

* Inducted into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016)

* Solo artist with a critically acclaimed self-titled album released in 2021, featuring hits like “Come Midnight” and “Good Momma Bad.”

* Golden Guitar nomination in 2022 for ‘Heritage Song Of The Year’ for the gunslinging historical track With The Kelly Gang.

* Top-40 Billboard Indicator chart hit in 2022 with ‘You Are My Rock’.

* Participant in Don McLean’s nationwide Australian tour in 2023.

* Featured showcase artist at SXSW in Austin, Texas in 2023.

* Eurovision Australian judges panel member in 2023.

Awards and Nominations with INXS

*10 Australian Top 10 Singles

* 7 U.S. Top 10 Singles

* 3 Grammy nominations (Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, 1988; Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, 1989; Best Music Video – Short Form, 1993)

* BRIT Award (Best International Group)

* 5 MTV Music Video Awards (Best Rock Video, 1988; Best Dance Video, 1989; Best Group Video, 1989; Best Video from a Film, 1991; Video of the Year, 1992)

* 7 ARIA Awards (Best Australian Single, 1987; Best Australian Album, 1987; Best Australian Single, 1988; Best Australian Album, 1988; Best Australian Single, 1989; Best Australian Album, 1989; Highest Selling Australian Single Overseas, 1991)

* Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame (2001)

Tickets available at www.andrewfarriss.comfor all shows.

ANDREW FARRISS SOMETHING STRONGER TOUR OCTOBER-NOVEMBER 2024

Thu 24 Oct – The Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW with Bryce Sainty

Fri 25 Oct – Live At The Polo, Canberra ACT with Dana Hassall

Sat 26 Oct Orange Wine Festival, Canobolas Dance Hall, Orange NSW with Kyle Manning

Thu Oct 31 – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne Vic with Davidson Brothers

Fri 01 Nov – Golden Vine Hotel, Bendigo Vic with Davidson Brothers

Sat 02 Nov – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads Qld with Tori Forsyth

Sun 03 Nov – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane Qld with Tori Forsyth

Thurs 07 Nov – Gatsby Skyline, Manjimup WA with Claudia Tripp

Fri 08 Nov – The River, Margaret River WA with Claudia Tripp

Sat 09 Nov – Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury WA with Claudia Tripp

Sun 10 Nov – Mojo’s, Fremantle WA with Claudia Tripp

