 Andrew Farriss Reveals His 2024 Something Strong Dates - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss Reveals His 2024 Something Strong Dates

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2024

in News

Andrew Farriss will hit the road in October for shows right across the land from Brisbane to Perth.

“I am so excited to get out to play across Australia and play something old, something new, and Something Stronger!” says Farriss.

The tour takes its name from Andrews’s new song ‘Something Stronger’.

Andrew released his first solo album ‘Andrew Farriss’ in 2021 and will follow through with ‘The Prosecutor’ in 2025.

The setlist however does pay homage to Andrew’s past with INXS. INXS songs all written by Andrew like ‘Need You Tonight’, ‘Mystify’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Don’t Change’ were part of Andrew’s last tour was were songs he wrote for Jenny Morris ‘She Have To Be Loved’ and ‘Yothu Yindi ‘Mystify’.

Andrew Farriss 2024 Something Strong Tour

Thursday 24th October Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW
Friday 25th October Live At The Polo, Canberra, ACT
Saturday 26th October Orange Wine Festival – Canobolas Dance Hall, Orange, NSW
Thursday 31st October Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 1st November Golden Vine Hotel, Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 2nd November Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD
Sunday 3rd November Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 8th November The River, Margaret River, WA
Saturday 9th November Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, WA
Friday 10th November Mojo’s, Fremantle, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA
Footy Fans Send Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ Back To The UK Chart After 40 Years

England fans’ embrace of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 classic Dancing In The Dark to sing the praises of footballer Phil Foden at the Euros 2024 has paid off - the song re-enters the UK Top 40 for the first time today in 39 years. The last time Dancing In The Dark was in the Top 40 was April 1985.

2 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel To Award Guitar Scholarships

One of the world’s greatest guitarists, Australia’s Tommy Emmanuel, is offering under 25 year olds a four day guitar scholarship.

7 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Expand Back To The Stoneage Tour

Hoodoo Gurus ‘Back To The Stoneage tour has a whole lot of sold out dates and a whole lot of new ones.

7 days ago
James Hetfield in The Thicket
Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been confirmed to play the sheriff in the upcoming film ‘The Thicket’.

July 14, 2024
Ron E Sparks
R.I.P. Australian Radio Legend Ron E. Sparks Dies Aged 72

Ron E. Sparks, one of Australia’s most respected and professional broadcasters, has died from cancer at age 72.

July 13, 2024
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly To Tour North America With Keb’Mo and Shawn Colvin

Paul Kelly is heading out on tour in North America with Keb’Mo and Shawn Colvin in September and October.

July 12, 2024
Models and Boom Crash Opera Team For Double A Side Tour

Models and Boom Crash Opera will tour together again with the Double A Side tour with dates later 2024 and more in 2025.

July 11, 2024