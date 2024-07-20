Andrew Farriss Reveals His 2024 Something Strong Dates - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss will hit the road in October for shows right across the land from Brisbane to Perth.

“I am so excited to get out to play across Australia and play something old, something new, and Something Stronger!” says Farriss.

The tour takes its name from Andrews’s new song ‘Something Stronger’.

Andrew released his first solo album ‘Andrew Farriss’ in 2021 and will follow through with ‘The Prosecutor’ in 2025.

The setlist however does pay homage to Andrew’s past with INXS. INXS songs all written by Andrew like ‘Need You Tonight’, ‘Mystify’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Don’t Change’ were part of Andrew’s last tour was were songs he wrote for Jenny Morris ‘She Have To Be Loved’ and ‘Yothu Yindi ‘Mystify’.

Andrew Farriss 2024 Something Strong Tour

Thursday 24th October Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Friday 25th October Live At The Polo, Canberra, ACT

Saturday 26th October Orange Wine Festival – Canobolas Dance Hall, Orange, NSW

Thursday 31st October Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 1st November Golden Vine Hotel, Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 2nd November Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Sunday 3rd November Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 8th November The River, Margaret River, WA

Saturday 9th November Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, WA

Friday 10th November Mojo’s, Fremantle, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

